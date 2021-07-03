AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Trading Down 5.3%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) shares traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $71.19 and last traded at $71.21. 7,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 914,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.17.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.20.
In related news, CFO Herald Y. Chen bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $876,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,290. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
About AppLovin (NYSE:APP)
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
