AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Trading Down 5.3%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) shares traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $71.19 and last traded at $71.21. 7,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 914,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Get AppLovin alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.20.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $603.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Herald Y. Chen bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $876,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,290. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.