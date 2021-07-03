ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €33.34 ($39.22).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

