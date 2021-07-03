ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €33.34 ($39.22).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

