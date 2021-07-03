ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Receives €33.34 Average Target Price from Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €33.34 ($39.22).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

