Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archrock, Inc. is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment. The company operates in the oil and gas producing regions primarily in the United States. Archrock, Inc., formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Archrock alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -447.78 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Archrock has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $195.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.54 million. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 126.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $88,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,392,250 shares in the company, valued at $168,530,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,532. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,971,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,488,000 after buying an additional 1,828,017 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 16.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 13,204,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,311,000 after buying an additional 1,817,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Archrock by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,169,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,506,000 after buying an additional 117,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Archrock by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,274,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after buying an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,237 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after buying an additional 224,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archrock (AROC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.