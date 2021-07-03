Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARCT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a sell rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.29.

ARCT stock opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $129.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.27.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.87% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,301,000 after acquiring an additional 619,727 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

