Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.58.

ATZAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Aritzia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $30.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $30.60.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

