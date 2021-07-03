Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $210.71 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 568.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,019,030 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.15% of Philip Morris International worth $210,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,702 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 163,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 149,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

PM traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,763,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,580. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $100.95. The stock has a market cap of $156.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

