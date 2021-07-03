Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $247.89 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,314,073 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,556,223 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in General Motors were worth $247,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of General Motors by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,975 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,617. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.96. 9,699,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,389,171. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.78. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

