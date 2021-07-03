Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,783,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,058 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.54% of HCA Healthcare worth $335,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at $54,201,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $7,462,119.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.85. The company had a trading volume of 829,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,115. The company has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $217.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.