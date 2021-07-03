Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,698,206 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,509,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698,206 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $458,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in Nutrien by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.31.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

