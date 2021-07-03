Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 2,319,989 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,209,953 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,319,989 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $185,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BHP Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $115,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

NYSE:BBL traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,918. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $68.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

