Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Down 41.3% in June

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the May 31st total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at $178,912.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 916,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,352.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 13.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AHT stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.96. 63,477,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,052,952. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.34. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

