ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) is Cambiar Investors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,589 shares during the period. ASML makes up approximately 2.3% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $64,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,233 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 759.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.00.

ASML stock traded up $8.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $687.54. The stock had a trading volume of 449,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,593. The stock has a market cap of $288.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $667.79. ASML Holding has a one year low of $343.25 and a one year high of $710.97.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

