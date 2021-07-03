Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASMB. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a market cap of $147.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.33. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 31,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

