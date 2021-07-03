Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ASMB. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.
NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a market cap of $147.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.33. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $27.84.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 31,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile
Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.
