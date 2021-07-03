Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 28.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 701.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 122,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 107,014 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,085,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 110,473 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ASMB shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $147.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.34. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Assembly Biosciences Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.