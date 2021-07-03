Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,870 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,452,000 after buying an additional 873,411 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after purchasing an additional 563,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 308,237 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,503,000 after purchasing an additional 233,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $126,401,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $128.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.92. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.