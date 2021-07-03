Assetmark Inc. Acquires 494 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLV opened at $103.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.30. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

