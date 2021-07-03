Assetmark Inc. Acquires 77 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,384 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 21.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 13.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,106 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 36.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,254,000 after acquiring an additional 185,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $187.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $95,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,326.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $274,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,843 shares of company stock worth $3,159,831 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.07.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

