Assetmark Inc. Acquires 77 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,384 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 21.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 13.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,106 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 36.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,254,000 after acquiring an additional 185,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $187.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $95,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,326.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $274,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,843 shares of company stock worth $3,159,831 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.07.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
