Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARZGY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, March 15th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Assicurazioni Generali presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ARZGY opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

