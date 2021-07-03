Atari Token (ATRI) Price Hits $0.0673 on Exchanges

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Atari Token has a market cap of $46.74 million and approximately $405,861.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atari Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0673 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Atari Token has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atari Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00053550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.03 or 0.00744604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00080786 BTC.

About Atari Token

Atari Token (ATRI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 1,975,082,183 coins and its circulating supply is 694,107,515 coins. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari . The official website for Atari Token is www.atarichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATARI Chain, Ltd, incorporated in Gibraltar, is responsible for the governance and ecosystem development of the ATARI Network of smart platforms using the ATARI Token. The ATARI Token is the utility and governance token for the ATARI Network. The ATARI Token serves as a medium of exchange within the ATARI Network for various ATARI goods and services, including those of ATARI’s partners. The ATARI Token is also used for rewards, staking incentives and ecosystem development programs. The objective is for the ATARI Token to become the utility token of reference for the videogame industry, either as an in-game token or as a utility token for exchanges of services or products between individuals and/or companies. The ATARI Token may also be collateralized to mint ATARI USD, a stable USD pegged cryptocurrency which can be used in-game on various ATARI platforms, including the ATARI Casino and partnerships within the ATARI Universe. On October 16, 2020, The Atari Group announced the details for a public sale of the Atari Token on the Bitcoin.com Exchange. On November 2, 2020, The Atari Group announced the early closing of the public sale and the start of the trading of the Atari Token (ATRI) on Bitcoin.com Exchange as early as November 2, 2020. This public sale and the listing constitute two very important milestones for the Atari blockchain project, providing liquidity to the token holders, and paving the way for future collaborations and the development of the Atari blockchain eco-system. “

Buying and Selling Atari Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atari Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atari Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atari Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atari Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.