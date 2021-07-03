Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stake Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.98% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $17,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 8,335.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,757,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $231,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,540 shares of company stock valued at $4,048,796. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $68.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.82. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $76.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAWW shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

