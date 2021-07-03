Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 9,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 31,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Augusta Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUGG)

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land.

