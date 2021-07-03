Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.70

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 5656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II stock. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ)

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.