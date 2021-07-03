Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 186.50 ($2.44). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 182 ($2.38), with a volume of 1,009,714 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 235.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a current ratio of 14.09. The company has a market cap of £461.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67.

About Avacta Group (LON:AVCT)

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in three segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

