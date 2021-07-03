B. Riley Boosts Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $132.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $113.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.90.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $116.80 on Tuesday. Crocs has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $118.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.