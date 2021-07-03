B. Riley Comments on Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols anticipates that the software maker will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNCR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.86.

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.05. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 6.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.