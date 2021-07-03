BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Down 27.9% in June

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,900 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 407,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.
BAESF opened at $7.20 on Friday. BAE Systems has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $7.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33.
BAE Systems Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.