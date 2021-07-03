BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Down 27.9% in June

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,900 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 407,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

BAESF opened at $7.20 on Friday. BAE Systems has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $7.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

