Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,827 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.18.

