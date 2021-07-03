Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,785 The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of The Lovesac as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at $7,316,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth about $3,069,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,950,000 after acquiring an additional 61,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 27,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

Shares of LOVE opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.61. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donna Dellomo sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $262,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,273,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.