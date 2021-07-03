Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,018 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of Aberdeen Global Income Fund worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:FCO opened at $9.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55. Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

