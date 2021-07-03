Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New $481,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 72.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RTM opened at $165.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.25. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $100.63 and a 52-week high of $178.43.

