Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,626 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,626 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PKG opened at $136.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.19. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

