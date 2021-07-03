Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes $401,000 Position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTWN. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 4th quarter valued at $6,192,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 4th quarter valued at $2,206,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 4th quarter valued at $9,288,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 4th quarter valued at $2,789,000. 22.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BTWN opened at $10.16 on Friday. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.22.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

