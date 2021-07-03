Ball (NYSE:BLL) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.47.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43. Ball has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.25.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Ball by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter worth about $19,548,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter worth about $2,400,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

