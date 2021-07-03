Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems also posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 595.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 139,879 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $472,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after buying an additional 160,836 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $2,646,000. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLDP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.19. 2,796,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524,793. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.62 and a beta of 1.51. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

