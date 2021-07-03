Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 222,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,604,540 shares.The stock last traded at $18.06 and had previously closed at $18.12.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLDP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $55,987,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 976,378 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,983,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,178,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,024,000 after buying an additional 578,540 shares during the period. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

