Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) and Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Critical Contrast

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) and Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bally’s and Travel + Leisure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bally’s 0 0 4 0 3.00 Travel + Leisure 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bally’s currently has a consensus price target of $71.60, indicating a potential upside of 36.59%. Travel + Leisure has a consensus price target of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.22%. Given Bally’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bally’s is more favorable than Travel + Leisure.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.6% of Bally’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by institutional investors. 40.3% of Bally’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bally’s has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bally’s and Travel + Leisure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bally’s -1.60% 3.32% 0.55% Travel + Leisure -4.17% -3.81% 0.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bally’s and Travel + Leisure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bally’s $372.79 million 5.97 -$5.49 million ($0.09) -582.44 Travel + Leisure $2.16 billion 2.40 -$255.00 million ($0.94) -64.05

Bally’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Travel + Leisure. Bally’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Travel + Leisure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bally’s beats Travel + Leisure on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado. As of April 13, 2021, it owned and operated 12 casinos that comprise 13,308 slot machines, 460 game tables, and 3,342 hotel rooms, as well as a horse racetrack across eight states. The company was formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Bally's Corporation in November 2020. Bally's Corporation was founded in 2004 and is incorporated in Providence, Rhode Island.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co. provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, a home exchange network, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 247 vacation ownership resorts. The company also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

