Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth about $2,421,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,869,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 168,135 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares during the period. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BBVA traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 935,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,312. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $6.53.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

