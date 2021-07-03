Banco de Sabadell S.A Buys Shares of 3,206 Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COLD. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $439,435,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,738,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,103,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,982,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,470 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

In related news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,264.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLD opened at $38.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $41.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

