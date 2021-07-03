Banco de Sabadell S.A Grows Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 22.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 661.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after buying an additional 440,412 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ALV opened at $98.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.32. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.82 and a 52-week high of $108.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.85.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.73%.

ALV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.25.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

