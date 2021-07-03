Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 328.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth $58,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAND shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $12.35 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.16.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.10. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 28.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

