Banco de Sabadell S.A Invests $33,000 in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 454,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after buying an additional 26,439 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 71.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 64,417 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 37.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 35.0% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 182,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 47,230 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Shares of HCKT opened at $18.18 on Friday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $547.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.63 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.