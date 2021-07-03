Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases Shares of 10,000 Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII)

Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth about $563,000.

NASDAQ SAII opened at $9.95 on Friday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

