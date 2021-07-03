Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases Shares of 750 Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 15,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BZUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.93. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. Baozun Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.07 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Baozun’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

