Banco de Sabadell S.A Takes $27,000 Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 15,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baozun alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BZUN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $34.50 on Friday. Baozun Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.