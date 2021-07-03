Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $2,219,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,567,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,408 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 111,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC opened at $41.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.56. The company has a market cap of $352.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.