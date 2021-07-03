Bank of America Upgrades Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $162.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.19.

RARE opened at $94.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.65. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 1.91. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $72.83 and a 12 month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $545,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,123.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,106,722 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,600,000 after purchasing an additional 96,339 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

