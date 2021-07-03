Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $203,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $202,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at $996,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.07.

NYSE:OSK opened at $124.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.28. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

