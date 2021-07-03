Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,498,217 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498,217 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $53.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.96.

