Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 47.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 827,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,192 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $41,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.51. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

